Ill. Atty Should Be Disbarred For Misconduct, Board Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney is looking at possible disbarment after the Hearing Board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found he engaged in a “sustained campaign of unfounded litigation and manipulation” surrounding a wrongful death case. The board recommended Monday that the Illinois Supreme Court disbar attorney David Novoselsky after he allegedly filed numerous frivolous pleadings, attempted to embarrass or burden other counsel and made dishonest statements, saying thousands in sanctions imposed on Novoselsky by a federal judge and two circuit judges haven't had an impact. Still, “the most disturbing factor that aggravates respondent's conduct is the astonishing amount of...

