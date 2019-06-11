DC Circ. Affirms Convictions In $80M Health Care Fraud

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit affirmed Tuesday the convictions of a Maryland couple on charges of health care fraud and money laundering, finding that last-minute evidence submitted by the government was ultimately deflated during cross-examination, with a concurring judge slamming prosecutors. In a unanimous decision, the majority of the panel found that they need not address the claims by Michael D. Bikundi Sr. and his wife, Florence — who were accused of submitting $80 million in bogus home health services claims — that the government committed a so-called "Rule 16" violation by failing to disclose information from a report before the D.C. federal...

