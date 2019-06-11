Enviros Sue Over Deepwater-Linked Safety Rule Rollback

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups sued the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on Tuesday, claiming it violated due process requirements when it rolled back offshore drilling rules put in place in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster without properly explaining the action's impact on safety. The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and several other groups told a California federal court that the bureau pulled back on safety rules that experts had said previously were necessary for preventing another major offshore disaster. But the agency hardly explained why those changes were needed, a deficiency that violated the Administrative Procedures Act and...

