USC Says Workers Can't Add More Individuals To ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California has urged a federal judge not to allow workers to add 16 individual defendants to their proposed class action accusing the school of mismanaging their retirement savings, arguing that the workers waited too long to try to update their case. On Monday, the university opposed the workers’ motion to file a second amended complaint in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act proposed class action alleging that plan fiduciaries lost them millions of dollars through unreasonable recordkeeping fees and imprudent investments. The workers satisfied none of the criteria that would let them amend their claims at the...

