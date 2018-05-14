Obama Center Can Be Built On Park Land, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday tossed an environmental group's bid to block former President Barack Obama from constructing a $500 million presidential center on Chicago's South Side, rejecting the claim that it's an improper use of public park land. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey granted the Chicago Park District and the city of Chicago summary judgment on all of the remaining claims in the lawsuit, and said construction should begin "without delay." The plaintiffs made a variety of claims, including an Illinois state law claim that approval of the complex constituted a breach of the public trust doctrine....

