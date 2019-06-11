Ill. Doctor's Win Affirmed In Botched Gallbladder Surgery Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has upheld a defense verdict for a doctor accused of negligence over a patient's gallbladder surgery, saying that while a lower judge was wrong to hear one of the doctor's key motions, the mistake made no difference in the end. The appeals court for the state's First District on Monday affirmed a jury's 2017 verdict in favor of Dr. Athanasios Diniotis in a suit brought in 2014 by gallbladder surgery patient Ferid Okic. Okic claimed that the doctor was negligent both during surgery — by damaging his bile duct — and afterwards, when Okic allegedly showed...

