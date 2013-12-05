SC Strip Club Wraps Up Wage Suit With $1.5M Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge gave final approval Tuesday to a $1.5 million deal to settle a class and collective action claiming a South Carolina strip club shorted dancers on overtime pay and avoided paying them minimum wage by calling them independent contractors instead of employees. U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks granted final approval to the settlement between the Masters Gentlemen's Club and a class of current and former dancers and entertainers who performed at the Myrtle Beach adult entertainment club between Dec. 4, 2010, and Feb. 7, 2019. The deal calls for various carve-outs, like for class counsel to get $500,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS