Signet Can't Duck Investor Suit Over Harassment Statements

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected Signet Jewelers Ltd.'s argument that a recent Second Circuit ruling made statements in a corporate code of conduct inactionable, keeping alive investors' allegations of false assurances about a harassment-free workplace. Last month, the Jared and Kay Jewelers parent company argued the Second Circuit's opinion in Singh v. Cigna determined generic statements in corporate codes of conduct don't amount to material misrepresentations, dooming investors' lawsuit over alleged falsities about harassment protections in Signet's own code of conduct. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon disagreed. "[Cigna] did not announce a new legal rule, let alone one...

