NY High Court Affirms Auto Insurers' Win In $20M Claims Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday upheld a jury's finding that a radiology practice cannot force dozens of insurers to pay about $20 million for MRI services it provided to car crash victims, agreeing with a lower court that the practice was not eligible for reimbursement because it was illegally controlled by nonphysicians. The New York Court of Appeals' unanimous ruling left intact the 2008 verdict in favor of 54 insurers in their dispute with Andrew Carothers MD PC, which the jury found was controlled by two individuals who were not licensed physicians. Under the Empire State's law, nonphysicians are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS