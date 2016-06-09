Hollywood Studios, VidAngel Face Off In $125M Damages Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (June 11, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Family-friendly streaming service VidAngel should pay the maximum legal penalty — an amount that could reach $125 million — for willfully infringing the copyrights of Walt Disney and other Hollywood heavyweights, the studios' attorney told a California federal jury during opening statements in a damages trial Tuesday. It is undisputed that VidAngel violated copyright law by using software to transfer movies off of physical DVDs and offering a digital streaming service that allowed users to remove nudity and violence from more than 800 films owned by Disney, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. and other Hollywood studios, Kelly M. Klaus...

