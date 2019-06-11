Amazon Recorded Kids Without Consent, Privacy Suits Say

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. was hit Tuesday with proposed class actions in California state court and Washington federal court, claiming that its Alexa voice-activated speakers violate state privacy laws by recording and storing children's voices without consent from children or their parents. The minor plaintiffs, who are referred to in the complaints as C.O. and R.A., allege that the Seattle-based online retailer has built a massive database containing billions of voice recordings collected with its Alexa devices. Those recordings include private details of millions of Americans, including children, which the company analyzes and can use for its own profit, the suits claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS