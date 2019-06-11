Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Recorded Kids Without Consent, Privacy Suits Say

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. was hit Tuesday with proposed class actions in California state court and Washington federal court, claiming that its Alexa voice-activated speakers violate state privacy laws by recording and storing children's voices without consent from children or their parents.

The minor plaintiffs, who are referred to in the complaints as C.O. and R.A., allege that the Seattle-based online retailer has built a massive database containing billions of voice recordings collected with its Alexa devices. Those recordings include private details of millions of Americans, including children, which the company analyzes and can use for its own profit, the suits claim....

Case Information

Washington Western

950(Constitutional - State Statute)

June 11, 2019

