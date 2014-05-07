Carpenter Cell Data Shouldn't Be Excluded, 6th Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has upheld a former Supreme Court petitioner’s robbery convictions, ruling that while the collection of his historical cellphone location records was unconstitutional under the precedent set in his case by the high court, law enforcement acted in good faith when they obtained the data years before the Supreme Court considered the issue. The high court’s decision overturned a previous Sixth Circuit ruling that similarly affirmed the government's collection of cellphone location records without a warrant that were used to help convict Timothy Carpenter of six armed robberies in Michigan and Ohio. A three-judge panel found Tuesday that a...

