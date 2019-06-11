NY Hertz 'Managers' File Wage Suit Over Unpaid Overtime

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Workers at New York Hertz rental car locations who say they are classified as location managers despite having no managerial duties have accused the company of forcing them to work up to 20 hours a week without overtime pay. According to the proposed class action filed Tuesday in New York federal court, the location manager title is a misnomer — the only thing that makes the workers managers is that they are salaried and therefore exempt from state labor laws, meaning Hertz doesn’t pay them overtime. Like the hourly employees who are not exempt from state labor law requirements, managers are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS