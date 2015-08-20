Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Verizon Worker Not Entitled To More Disability Benefits

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ruled that two Verizon employee benefit plan committees don't have to face Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims that they wrongly denied a former worker disability benefits he said he was owed.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Tuesday granted the Verizon Employee Benefits Committee and the Verizon Claims Review Committee's bid for summary judgment on Leon McBurrows' ERISA claims in his suit. The judge said the committees never abused their discretion when they found McBurrows wasn't entitled to long-term disability benefits under Verizon's Plan for Group Insurance, saying the committees reasonably found he didn't...

Case Information

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

August 20, 2015

