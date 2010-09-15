Women Fight Goldman Sachs' Arbitration Bid In Bias Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs' attempt to force more than 1,800 women in a certified sex bias class action against the bank into arbitration is a belated, "last-ditch effort to dismantle the class," the women said in New York federal court. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. filed a motion in April to compel arbitration for members of the class of now 3,300 members who signed one of four types of arbitration agreements in exchange for promotions, compensation awards and other valuable considerations. The bank's arbitration bid redacted one of the numbers included in its total request, but the women said in their opposition on Tuesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS