KMCO Asks Texas Justices For MDL In 9 Explosion Suits

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Chemical manufacturer KMCO LLC is seeking consolidation of nine lawsuits brought by employees and Texas residents who say they were injured in a deadly explosion and fire at the company's Houston-area plant in April. KMCO asked the Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate nine Harris County District Court suits brought on behalf of 30 plaintiffs for pretrial discovery. The company argued Monday that all the suits allege similar injuries as a result of the same incident — the April 2 fire at its Crosby, Texas, facility, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston, where KMCO produces products including antifreeze...

