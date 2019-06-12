Ex-MSU Dean Found Guilty Of Neglect In Supervising Nassar

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A former Michigan State University dean was found guilty Wednesday of failing to properly supervise ex-sports doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar. After a week of testimony, a Michigan state jury found William Strampel guilty of one count of misconduct and two counts of willful neglect, but acquitted him of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Strampel served as dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and was Nassar's boss. Strampel is the first former MSU official to be convicted of charges stemming from an independent probe into the university's handling of the Nassar scandal. "Today's verdict sends a clear message: It's...

