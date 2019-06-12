NJ Gov. Signs 'Panic Button' Bill To Protect Hotel Workers

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill requiring hotels with more than 100 guest rooms to offer their housekeeping workers portable "panic buttons" to protect them from sexual assault, harassment and other violent acts by guests and co-workers. The Democratic governor signed S-2986 into law on Tuesday, which makes New Jersey the first state to mandate such protections at a time when lawmakers across the country are considering similar bills. "We must protect the safety of workers in the hospitality industry," Murphy said in a statement. "This new law will ensure that hotel employees performing their duties will have...

