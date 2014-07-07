Debt Collector Must Give Class 2nd TCPA Payout, Judge Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A debt collector must distribute the remaining part of its $1.3 million settlement of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action directly to consumers instead of donating it to a nonprofit organization, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. Real Time Resolutions Inc. had sought permission to direct the remaining $261,000 of the settlement to a nonprofit organization not yet determined, arguing it would have to spend about $250,000 in administrative costs to distribute the money so the class members would get less than $1 extra each. Real Time argued the low second-round payout falls below a $4 minimum set in its...

