2nd Circ. Affirms Toss Of Costco Sales Tax Overcharge Row

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court was correct in tossing a proposed consumer class action against Costco that claimed it overcharged sales tax, because the claims should have been lodged in a state administrative proceeding, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday. Under New York state law, an administrative proceeding is the exclusive remedy for Mark A. Guterman's claims that the big-box retailer passed on its share of New York tax liabilities to its customers on discounted items, and it is undisputed that he never initiated such a proceeding, the appeals court said. Administrative proceedings “are the sole remedy available to him for such...

