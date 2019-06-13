2nd Circ. Affirms KO Of Boxing Contract Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Two boxers suing each other for breach of contract after their fight was canceled when one tested positive for banned substances can’t continue to fight it out in court, the Second Circuit has ruled, affirming a lower court’s order that dismissed both sides’ claims. In an eight-page summary order, a three-judge panel said Wednesday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein of New York’s Southern District was right to toss the claims in April 2018. The underlying suit saw Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin and his promoter World of Boxing LLC sue his U.S. rival Deontay Wilder and Wilder’s promoter DiBella Entertainment Inc,...

