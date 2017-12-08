Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shoshone Tribe Joins Opioid MDL, Details Epidemic's Impact

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Eastern Shoshone Tribe announced on Tuesday that it is joining a national multidistrict litigation seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the country's opioid epidemic, alleging that the drugs have hit Native American nations particularly hard.

In a 196-page complaint filed in the Northern District of Ohio on Friday, the tribe accused manufacturers, distributors and retailers such as Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and others of deliberately flooding the market with opioids while downplaying the risks of addiction.

"We could not simply sit back and watch as others took on a huge role of bringing to light what this opioid...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

