Shoshone Tribe Joins Opioid MDL, Details Epidemic's Impact

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Eastern Shoshone Tribe announced on Tuesday that it is joining a national multidistrict litigation seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the country's opioid epidemic, alleging that the drugs have hit Native American nations particularly hard. In a 196-page complaint filed in the Northern District of Ohio on Friday, the tribe accused manufacturers, distributors and retailers such as Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and others of deliberately flooding the market with opioids while downplaying the risks of addiction. "We could not simply sit back and watch as others took on a huge role of bringing to light what this opioid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS