Philly Atty Can't Bar Remarks From Amazon's Meek Mill Film

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A prominent Philadelphia trial lawyer looking to block critical comments he made about a city judge he was representing from an upcoming Amazon documentary about rapper Meek Mill's criminal case should have known better than to make the remarks at all, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said that A. Charles Peruto did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy when he was caught on tape criticizing his client's handling of Meek Mill's case after his formal interview for the documentary, which is set for release this summer on Amazon Prime, came to a close....

