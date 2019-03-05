No Prison Time For Coach In First 'Varsity Blues' Sentencing

Law360, Boston (June 12, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The former sailing coach at Stanford University avoided prison for his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal known as "Varsity Blues," with a Massachusetts federal judge handing down the first sentence in the headline-grabbing case Wednesday afternoon. John Vandemoer was sentenced to one day in prison — deemed served — as well as six months of home confinement and a $10,000 fine for agreeing to accept more than $610,000 of bribes from William "Rick" Singer, the scheme's mastermind. Senior U.S. District Justice Rya W. Zobel called Vandemoer the "least culpable" of the 50 people charged in the case and rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS