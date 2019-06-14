Troutman Sanders Lures IP Litigator From Mintz

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney has joined Troutman Sanders LLP as partner, bringing with him more than a decade of experience litigating complex commercial cases against big-name opponents such as Nike, Disney and Google while at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC. Ben L. Wagner has litigated many patent cases, he told Law360, but "my real sweet spot where I spend most of my time is in soft IP litigation." Among the high-profile clients Wagner represented in trademark and copyright disputes during his 12 years at Mintz was former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, who sued Nike in April 2014, claiming the company...

