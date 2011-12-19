Santander Debt Collector Can’t Shake TCPA Autodialer Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Auto financing company Santander Consumer USA Inc. lost its second bid for a quick win in Illinois federal court Wednesday on claims that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by using an automatic dialing system to contact customers about outstanding debts. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras denied Santander’s motion for summary judgment and its request for reconsideration of the court’s 2016 rejection of an earlier summary judgment bid, saying the company’s calling system, known as Aspect, falls within the government’s definition of an automatic telephone dialing system and is therefore subject to the TCPA. “Because the Court adopts the...

