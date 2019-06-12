Carnival Blocked Dying Man From Leaving Ship, Suit Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died of a heart attack on a Carnival cruise ship slammed the company Wednesday in a suit claiming he was barred from disembarking while the ship was docked at Grand Turk in the Caribbean and forced to die a painful death as the ship sailed to its next destination. In a suit filed in federal court in Miami, the surviving spouse and children of Jeffrey Scott Eisenman, who were all on board the Carnival Sunshine last December for a family cruise, said Carnival failed Eisenman and disregarded his life by barring him from disembarking after...

