Pa. Resort Hit With $2.5M Verdict For Snowboarder's Injury

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury on Wednesday awarded $2.5 million to a snowboarder who sued a ski resort after he broke his leg on a closed slope, which he claimed was not properly marked as off-limits. The jury found that Big Boulder Ski Resort was negligent and caused James B. Ashmen Jr.’s injury, and that Ashmen was not at fault for going down the slope. The jury awarded Ashmen $1.5 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for “loss of ability to enjoy life’s pleasures.” Ashmen, who injured his leg in 2015 at the resort in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, said in...

