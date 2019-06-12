High Court May Deal A Blow To ERISA Class Actions

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two challenges to worker-friendly rulings in Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases, a potential sign that the high court will make ERISA class actions harder to bring. If the conservative-majority court continues its pattern of favoring companies in employment-related cases, it may soon issue rulings that give workers less time to file ERISA class actions and allow courts to toss most suits against employers who keep workers’ savings in failing company stock. After going more than a year without taking up an ERISA class action, the high court agreed this month to review...

