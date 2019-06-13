A New Way To Fight ADA Web Accessibility Claims In NY

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- In a June 4, 2019 ruling, U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York embraced defendant The Kroger Co.’s argument that the changes it made to its website after being named in an Americans with Disabilities Act website accessibility lawsuit were sufficient to (1) bring the website into Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 compliance, (2) moot the ADA claim and (3) deprive the court of subject matter jurisdiction.[1] This ruling not only provides targets of website accessibility lawsuits in New York an additional tool to combat claims at the motion to dismiss stage, but...

