DOJ Extends Wire Act Grace Period Through End Of Year

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said it won't enforce the Wire Act beyond its provisions against sports betting through the end of the year after a New Hampshire federal judge shot down the DOJ's decision to expand the statute to include all types of interstate gambling. Referring to U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro’s decision last week, which found that the DOJ's reinterpretation of the act was “flawed” and had a “serious coherence problem,” the DOJ issued a letter Wednesday to U.S. attorneys, attorneys general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation stating that it is considering its options and extended a grace...

