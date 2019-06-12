J&J Pushed Opioids Like Drug Dealer, Doctor Tells Trial Judge

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The landmark trial between the state of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson took a testy turn Wednesday when a doctor testifying on behalf of the state compared the company's promotional tactics to that of a street-corner drug dealer, prompting the judge to strike the testimony after a heated objection from J&J. Midway through the third week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, the state called back to the stand Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University and executive director of the organization Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing. Kolodny was shown internal marketing documents about J&J subsidiary Janssen...

