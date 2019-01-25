High Court Asked To Pause Census Ruling For New Evidence

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off deciding whether the Trump administration can ask about citizenship status on the 2020 census until a lower court can examine new evidence that appears to undermine administration officials' sworn testimony about the question's origins. Attorneys with the ACLU, New York Civil Liberties Union and Arnold & Porter, who are representing several immigrant advocacy organizations, asked the high court to kick the case back to the New York federal court to consider the new evidence unearthed last month, which suggested that the decision to add a citizenship question...

