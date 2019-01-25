Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Asked To Pause Census Ruling For New Evidence

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off deciding whether the Trump administration can ask about citizenship status on the 2020 census until a lower court can examine new evidence that appears to undermine administration officials' sworn testimony about the question's origins.

Attorneys with the ACLU, New York Civil Liberties Union and Arnold & Porter, who are representing several immigrant advocacy organizations, asked the high court to kick the case back to the New York federal court to consider the new evidence unearthed last month, which suggested that the decision to add a citizenship question...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes

Date Filed

January 25, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

