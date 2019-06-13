Jack In The Box To Fight $15M Verdict In Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Jack in the Box Inc. told investors Thursday that it "strongly disagrees" with a California state jury's $15.4 million verdict against it in a wrongful employee termination suit, asserting that it is prepared to appeal the verdict. The San Diego-based fast-food chain submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to alert shareholders following the Los Angeles Superior Court jury's Tuesday verdict. The jury awarded Blanca Ramirez, a former Jack in the Box supervisor who was fired in 2013, $10 million in punitive damages and $5.4 million in compensatory damages. Ramirez alleges that she was discriminated against and harassed...

