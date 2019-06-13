Sky Zone Loses Latest Bid To Force Arbitration

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A franchiser of trampoline parks fell short again Thursday in trying to force arbitration of claims that a boy fractured his ankle at such a facility, after a New Jersey state appeals court said an arbitration agreement did not spell out that his father was giving up the right to go to court. In a ruling on the third unsuccessful attempt of its kind in the case, a three-judge Appellate Division panel refused to disturb an appellate decision from last year rejecting the arbitration bid by Sky Zone LLC and Sky Zone Franchise Group LLC. The New Jersey Supreme Court had called...

