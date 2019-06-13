Chicago Is 'Towing Without Telling,' Driver's Suit Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers has accused the city of Chicago of illegally "towing without telling," allegedly failing to give owners of abandoned and towed vehicles proper notice before selling them to third parties. Andrea Santiago's Tuesday lawsuit in Illinois state court claims the city has unlawfully seized, impounded and disposed of thousands of vehicles it considered abandoned because it failed to notify those vehicles' owners by mail of its plans for their vehicles before selling them to companies including its own towing contractor. Santiago, an elderly woman who is confined to a wheelchair, claims that happened to her van, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS