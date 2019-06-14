Military Bases Lacking Climate Change Plans, GAO Says

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Despite having "repeatedly acknowledged" that extreme weather and climate change poses a threat to its military installations, the Department of Defense has failed to comprehensively plan for and assess these climate risks, according to a government watchdog. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report released Wednesday that installations haven't consistently evaluated extreme weather and climate change risks or used climate projections to help plan for future conditions. The watchdog also noted in the report that the Defense Department has identified climate change as a threat to its operations and installations since 2010. GAO urged military departments to require extreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS