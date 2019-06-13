NLRB Judge Rips Exxon Unit's 'Bad Faith' During Bargaining

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Exxon's research arm violated labor federal law during collective bargaining by blaming organizers for workers' lackluster benefits and promising a generous paid parental leave package and higher wages if workers decertified the union, the National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Ross ruled Wednesday that ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Company Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by directly approaching members of the Independent Laboratory Employees Union bargaining unit at a Clinton, New Jersey, facility and offering eight weeks of paid parental leave in exchange for the union's decertification, as well as blaming the union for the...

