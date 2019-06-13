Shutterfly Hit With Biometric Suit Over Facial Scan Tech

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Photo publishing service Shutterfly Inc. is violating Illinois' biometric privacy law by using facial recognition technology that scans and stores the geometric landscape of people's faces without obtaining their informed consent, according to a proposed class action filed in state court this week. The complaint launched Tuesday by Vernita Miracle-Pond, who holds a Shutterfly account, and Samantha Paraf, who does not, claims the company uses its facial recognition technology on "each and every face appearing in each and every photo" uploaded to its site and stores the biometric data it collects, regardless of whether that person is a registered user on...

