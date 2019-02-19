Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Watchdog Probes EPA's Actions On Minn. Copper Mine

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's internal watchdog said Thursday it will audit the agency's permitting process for a planned $1 billion copper and nickel mine in Minnesota to find out whether it complied with Clean Water Act requirements.

The EPA's Office of Inspector General said in a notification letter to EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp that the audit stems from a hotline complaint, but did not provide any more details. The office asked Region 5 to detail the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program regulations and guidance relevant to the permit review and turn over any analyses and other documents related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Freedom of Information Act

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 19, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies