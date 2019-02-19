Watchdog Probes EPA's Actions On Minn. Copper Mine

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's internal watchdog said Thursday it will audit the agency's permitting process for a planned $1 billion copper and nickel mine in Minnesota to find out whether it complied with Clean Water Act requirements. The EPA's Office of Inspector General said in a notification letter to EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp that the audit stems from a hotline complaint, but did not provide any more details. The office asked Region 5 to detail the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program regulations and guidance relevant to the permit review and turn over any analyses and other documents related...

