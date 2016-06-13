Hastings Owner Must Face Ch. 11 Liquidating Trust Claims

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge allowed breach of fiduciary duty claims brought against the owner of Hastings Entertainment to survive Thursday, saying a liquidating trustee in the company’s Chapter 11 case had shown a likelihood that the businessman had personally benefited from $25 million of transactions that hurt the company ahead of its bankruptcy. In a memorandum opinion from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey, the court determined that liquidating trustee Curtis R. Smith had plausibly alleged the breach claims against Hastings owner Joel Weinshanker relating to self-dealing acquisitions of and payments to other entities owned by Weinshanker. “The amended complaint alleges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS