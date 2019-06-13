US Says Expedia, Others Violated Sanctions With Cuban Trips

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Three travel companies, including Expedia, have settled allegations that they helped tourists travel to Cuba or arranged trips for Cuban nationals five to eight years ago in violation of ongoing U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. Expedia and fellow travel companies Hotelbeds and Cubasphere have settled claims that they flouted U.S. sanctions on Cuba between 2011 and 2014, the federal government said Thursday. (AP) The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control cited the companies' efforts to cooperate and improve their compliance systems when explaining the cases' importance and low settlement figures, pointing businesses to OFAC's May 2 framework for sanctions...

