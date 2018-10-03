Umpire Must Turn Over Union Docs To MLB In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge has ordered an umpire suing Major League Baseball for racial bias to hand over to the league any communications between him and the umpires union related to game assignments, grievances, discipline and other issues. At a hearing Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein granted MLB's request that Angel Hernandez turn over the documents, despite Hernandez's assertion that they were protected by "union relations privilege." Kevin L. Murphy of Murphy Landen Jones PLLC, representing Hernandez, said the judge ruled that Hernandez needed to answer questions relating to the communications between himself and the Major League Baseball...

