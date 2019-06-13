More Lawmakers Join Cry Against New Local Radio Royalties

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Ten more U.S. lawmakers have voiced opposition to putting new performance royalty fees on local radio stations, giving additional support to the broadcast industry's perennial effort to combat new royalty obligations. Nine members of the House and one from the Senate — all Republicans — have signed onto the bipartisan Local Radio Freedom Act in the last few weeks, bringing the number of cosponsors to 175 representatives and 22 senators. The resolution was introduced in February. While proposing no legislative changes, the concurrent resolution is designed to express Congress' sense that new royalty charges should not go into effect for local stations. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS