Arnold & Porter Steers Square Mile's $130M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter represented Square Mile in connection with its $130 million loan to Delshah Capital for a new apartment building in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The financing, for 30 Morningside Drive, is in the form of three separate mortgages — one for $60 million, a second for roughly $52.1 million and a third for nearly $17.9 million. The property is on the west side of Morningside Park. The 116th Street A, B and C train stop is nearby, on the opposite side of the park, and Columbia University is just north of the building....

