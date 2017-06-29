Ex-Chipotle Worker Gets New Trial On Disability Claim

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted a former Chipotle Mexican Grill assistant store manager a new trial on allegations that the restaurant chain failed to engage in an interactive process before firing her after she had a miscarriage, finding that an incomplete jury instruction likely impacted the jury’s verdict against her. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu adopted his June 10 tentative ruling that ordered a new trial on one claim alleging Chipotle failed to engage in an interactive process before firing Lucia Cortez, who had worked at Chipotle's Grenada Hills restaurant for eight years. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS