Ex-Theranos Execs’ Bid For Docs Is Unreasonable, Feds Say

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a judge on Wednesday to reject a bid by two former Theranos executives to make prosecutors go hunting through other agencies' files, saying that they’ve already persuaded the agencies to help the pair and that a court order on the issue would set a bad precedent. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former chief operating officer Sunny Balwani face fraud charges over alleged lies to investors and doctors about the now-defunct blood testing startup’s product capabilities. In April, they argued that prosecutors must search the files of agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for evidence that could help...

