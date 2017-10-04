9th Circ. Breathes New Life Into CVS Drug Pricing Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a class action brought on behalf of millions of consumers accusing CVS Pharmacy Inc. of overcharging them for generic medications, finding that a lower court judge incorrectly weighed evidence and wrongly narrowed the classes. A three-judge panel said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers erred in granting CVS summary judgment in a suit claiming it overcharged insured customers by inflating the prices of drugs to third-party insurance providers and pharmacy benefit managers. The consumers had argued they paid more than the so-called usual and customary price some uninsured consumers had to pay. Judge Rogers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS