Conservatives Urge FCC To Open 5.9 GHz Band For Wi-Fi

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Seventeen conservative organizations and think tanks told the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday that it should move ahead with plans to open up a band long dedicated to an underused auto-safety technology, saying it could instead be used for Wi-Fi. The 5.9 GHz band has been exclusively designated for a crash-avoidance technology known as dedicated short-range communications, which hasn't been widely adopted by automakers. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recently said the commission would take a fresh look at the band and suggested that rule-making could dedicate part or all of it to Wi-Fi use to expand broadband capabilities. Thursday's comments by...

