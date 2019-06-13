Mintz, ACLU Say ICE Detention Hearings Violate Due Process

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Civil detention hearings for undocumented immigrants are unconstitutional because they place the burden of proof on the immigrants to prove they shouldn't be jailed, according to a proposed class action filed in Boston federal court Thursday by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC and the American Civil Liberties Union. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of immigrants who are currently detained in Massachusetts due to the allegedly flawed hearings, says the hearings run afoul of federal law. "Under the U.S. Constitution, the government cannot take away any person’s liberty without showing that is necessary to do so," the ACLU of Massachusetts...

